Om Puri’s first-wife Seema Kapoor reveals late actor told her about his relationship with house help just before their wedding: ‘This is how a feudal male mind...’

Om Puri was one of the finest actors who won several accolades including the National Film Awards. He was a renowned artist and a popular figure in the Western world. Hence, when his passing away in 2017 felt like a major loss for Bollywood. While he was always in the news for his impressive filmography, his personal life continues to make headlines even today. In an interview, the senior star’s ex-wife, Seema Kapoor revealed he told her about his relationship with house help just before their wedding. “This is how a feudal male mind works,” she exclaimed. Read on!

While talking about her relationship with Om Puri, his first wife Seema Kapoor told Siddharth Kannan that the late actor informed her about his relationship with house help just before their wedding. Going back in time, Seema shared that they got engaged in 1989. Soon, both they families rushed into getting them married.

“Just before the wedding, he told me about his relationship with the house help,” the director-producer confessed adding that Puri took her aside to the river and said that he needed to tell her something.

She further added that by the time Ghayal actor made this shocking revelation, the wedding invites had been sent out. They were getting married in a small town where everyone knew and respected her parents.

Despite knowing about this earth-shattering news, she couldn’t gather the courage to cancel the wedding one day before. However, she needed some time to process this massive information. At that time, Kapoor failed to understand why didn't her soon-to-be husband tell her about his infidelity earlier as then, things would’ve been different.

Sharing her understanding of it, she expressed, “This is how a feudal male mind works; they try to gaslight you into thinking that they’ve been honest and given you the agency to decide.” Having said that, she did admit that he wasn’t the sort of man who’d play mind games.

She concluded by saying that if that situation had happened to her in the current times, she wouldn’t have gone ahead and tied the knot with him.

