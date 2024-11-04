Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar reveals an ‘A-lister’ laughed off Ayushmann Khurrana starrer’s script, shares Om Puri's reaction: 'Bollywood main tum yeh karoge?'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor is considered to be one of the breakthrough films of Shoojit Sircar. The film was based on an unconventional subject of sperm donation, which the filmmaker recently revealed an A-lister had turned down and even Om Puri doubted his vision.

In a recent conversation with Samdish Bhatia, Shoojit Sircar talked about casting Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. He revealed, “I went to an A-lister actor before Ayushmann with the film. I wouldn’t take names, it’s professionally not good to do so. He laughed and said no, reasoning that it’s mainstream. In fact, I went to one more and got the same reaction," further adding that he eventually moved on as he doesn’t feel good about such reactions.

Sircar then recalled that one of his casting director friends (Jogi) from Delhi proposed to him to meet a new boy. The filmmaker admitted that he had never seen Roadies and didn’t know Khurrana.

However, he liked him in the first meeting, and the Dream Girl 2 actor also took his script back home to read. He mentioned that they wanted somebody who could improvise and had Delhi slang, and they got that in him.

During the same conversation, Shoojit also recalled how he had initially considered Om Puri for the role of Annu Kapoor. Walking down the memory lane, he also narrated his first meeting with the veteran actor as he noted he was a "star by then."

Sircar revealed that the veteran actor was going through some personal issues then. Thus, he remained doubtful if Puri could dedicate much time to the script, as he could sense that in their first meeting itself.

"He was a little disoriented. I met him again, and he told me that ‘Script toh theek hai, lekin Bollywood mai tum yeh karoge’! Meri liye shooting ke time problem hojaati (Script is fine, but you will do this in Bollywood! It would have been a problem during the shoot), he looked uncomfortable with the subject,” he further added.

It was later that he thought of Annu Kapoor, who was enthusiastic and excited about his look in the film and the script. He hailed his performance and stated that it was like a "second innings" for him.

