OTT releases this week: Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to Sharib Hashmi's Khoj- Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar and more 

Another Friday is almost here, but this time it's special. We have arrived at the last weekend of the year, and the viewers will have the time to enjoy the latest releases on various OTT platforms for the last time in 2024. From Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer film Singham Again to Sharib Hashmi's mystery thriller Khoj- Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar, Pinkvilla offers a brief look at the content you can catch this week. Check it out!

Here are the three OTT releases of the week:

1. Singham Again

Genre: Action-thriller

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release Date: December 27, 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Prime Video

Singham Again was one of the biggest films released in 2024 at the auspicious festival of Diwali. The action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty was the third installment in the highly popular Singham series and the fifth in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

It follows the plot adapted from the epic tale of Ramayana, where Danger Lanka kidnaps Bajirao Singham's wife Avni. Consequently, Singham sets out with other officers to rescue her and take revenge.

2. Khoj- Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

Genre: Mystery thriller

Star Cast: Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, Aamir Dalvi

Director: Prabal Baruah

Release Date: December 27, 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Sharib Hashmi's mystery thriller is one of the year's most anticipated series. It follows the story of Ved, who finds himself in chaos after his wife, Meera, disappears without a trace. He is tensed and begins on the journey to find her, which leads to new mysteries, shocking details, and confusing leads. All these cues create a mess for him to organize, and he is often confused between reality and illusion.

It becomes worse when an unknown woman enters the situation. She claims to be his wife, and his daughter identifies her as her mother. All this makes the police doubt Ved's story, and he is left alone to solve the mystery.

3. Doctors

Genre: Medical Drama

Star Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Aamir Ali, Vivaan Shah

Director: Sahir Raza

Release Date: December 27, 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Doctors is a web show that gives an inside glimpse into the real-life challenges, struggles, and personal sacrifices in the lives of doctors. Moreover, it showcases the everyday realities of the medical field with authenticity.

In the series, Harleen Sethi plays Dr. Nitya, who is learning from the best neurosurgeon, Dr. Ishaan Ahuja, portrayed by Sharad Kelkar. However, the experience is not simple, as she faces several challenges while treating patients in critical conditions.

Which OTT release are you going to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below?

