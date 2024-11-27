OTT Releases This Week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill starrer Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and more

Another weekend is around the corner. Are you yearning to watch something interesting and unwind the work stress from this week? If yes, be ready for a treat because two interesting OTT releases are lined up for this week on different OTT platforms.

From Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega to Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, you will get two contrasting choices to binge-watch and relax this weekend. Here's a description of the must-watch content that will keep your watch list sorted!

1. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Genre: Thriller, Crime-drama

Star Cast: Ashrut Jain, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Divya Dutta

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Release Date: November 29, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Do you want to watch something thrilling that will keep you at the edge of your seat? If yes, watch Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, based on a 2008 Mumbai Heist. The film is based in the busy city of Mumbai back in 2008. You will be treated with an intriguing storyline about a high-stakes diamond heist, with everyone coming under suspicion.

While the investigation for the case is led by Jaswinder Singh, played by Jimmy Shergill, who is witty and determined to solve the case, his unique personality makes the movie all the more interesting. The show's trailer promises many intriguing plot twists and teases the audience with suspense. Moreover, the crime drama has all the elements of Neeraj Pandey's unique filmmaking style, as seen in his notable films like Akshay Kumar's Baby, A Wednesday (2008), and Special 26.

2. Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Star Cast: Rishab Chadha, Abigail, Cindrella D. Cruz

Director: Ankush Bhatt

Release Date: November 29, 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is a unique, light-hearted series with romance, drama, and comedy elements. Like its name, it follows the story of two journalists competing against each other named Nikki, played by Abigail, and Ashutosh, played by Rishab Chadha. They are responsible for uncovering a case in a marriage court where they unknowingly get married.

Consequently, the series focuses on how they attempt to escape this accidental marriage and get divorced amid their busy jobs. Moreover, they keep falling into weird situations, leading to a humorous ride and chaos that will make an entertaining watch.

Which show are you planning to watch this week on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.

