Paatal Lok fame Tillotama Shome alerts fans after fraudsters used her name to con others: ‘The photo being…’

Tillotama Shome is an Indian actress who made her name by featuring in projects like Angrezi Medium, Lust Stories 2, Delhi Crime, The Night Manager, Paatal Lok, and more. But seems like someone is now using her name and fame to ask for favors from others. Upon knowing about this scam, the actress took to her social media and alerted her fans about the same. Read on!

On April 21, 2025, Tillotama Shome took to her Instagram handle and made a shocking revelation. The actress expressed that an unknown person is using a picture of her Bengali-language film, Shadowbox, as their display picture on WhatsApp to ask for things from others. The actress stated that the number doesn’t belong to her, nor has she been asking people for favors. Hence, she urged everyone not to indulge in any kind of transactions or conversations with the number she shared on her post.

Shome penned in the captions, “This is not my number. The photo being used as the DP is of our film @bakshobondifilm. It was since removed. To whoever you may be, please don't use my name to ask the people I know for things. STOP.”

Tillotama Shome reveals that someone is asking people for favors by using her name:

The actress backed her claims by sharing screen grabs of the phone number that is being used by the fraudster. She also dropped a screenshot of the conversation someone had with the unidentified person, wherein they can be seen using Shome’s name to ask for ‘help’.

Soon after, many people took to the comments section and stated that some of their acquaintances had lost money by indulging in such a scam. A user penned, “Be careful... My friend got cheated like this.. she lost money” while another one noted, “Lots of fake accounts around.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tillotama Shome is being lauded for her performance in the second season of Paatal Lok. Led by Jaideep Ahlawat, the crime thriller television series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

