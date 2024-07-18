Palash Sen talks about industry politics; says 'somebody in control can say tujhe kaam nahin dunga'

Popular singer Palash Sen, who is best known for his independent band, Euphoria, crooned many soulful songs in the 2000s era that many music lovers still listen to. Sen's notable works include Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali, Maaeri, Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Ab Na Ja, Raja Rani and others.

The singer recently opened up about ongoing politics in the music industry and the plight of young artists in the current scenario.

Palash Sen highlights politics in the music industry

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Palash Sen admitted that politics are prevalent in the music industry. Sen said that while independent music has been flourishing, young artists don't wish to become victims of slavery to the system.

Speaking about whether young artists have expressed their feelings over the current situation, the Maaeri singer said that they feel scared to speak up against the authorities as it may harm their career.

"Of course, but they cannot speak. People are scared. Somebody in control can turn around and say tu zyada bol raha hai tujhe kaam nahi dunga (...you are talking so much, you won't get work anymore)," Sen said.

Sen draws a comparison of the Indian music industry with the United States

Palash Sen called the United States a "better" place for artists and added that their film and music industries are separate. The 58-year-old singer further said that the film industry should buy music from artists and should not hire them like a "slave" to compose a song.

Advertisement

When Abhijeet Bhattacharya lost his chances to sing for Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that he has been a victim of politics in the music industry. Bhattacharya had recalled that a section of music directors wouldn't let him sing for Shah Rukh Khan despite the singer being close to them.

The Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaun singer further shared that when he received an award for a song in Yes Boss, music directors would openly express that he wouldn't get any offers from them.

Coming back to Palash Sen, the singer has introduced actresses like Vidya Balan and Rimi Sen in his music videos.