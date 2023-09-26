Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom does bhangra with Bhagwant Mann; Arvind Kejriwal claps-WATCH

Politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's wedding seemed like a fairytale. The duo undoubtedly set some serious couple goals and raised the bar exceptionally high. Several guests close to Mr. and Mrs. Chadha were spotted arriving in Udaipur to join the couple on their big day. Additionally, several politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also joined them to celebrate the couple's grand Udaipur wedding. Recently, a video surfaced online showing the groom dancing with Mann.

Raghav Chadha rejoices with Arvind Kerjiwal, Bhagwant Mann

Recently, a video by Arvind Kejriwal AAP's fan page on Instagram surfaced, showing groom Raghav Chadha elated as he did the traditional Punjabi bhangra dance at his wedding. While politician Bhagwant Mann joined him, Arvind Kejriwal rejoiced in the moment as he clapped while watching them dance. Check out the video below.

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

The duo tied the knot on September 24th, joined by several guests in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities of the lovebirds commenced at Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace with Parineeti's chooda ceremony, followed by a welcome lunch and a ceremonious sangeet night. Speaking of their outfits, Raghav Chadha entrusted his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva for the ceremony attire, while Parineeti donned a heavenly golden lehenga with her groom's name embroidered in Hindi on her veil.

