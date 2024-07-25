Parineeti Chopra reflects on life as she drops positive mindset message; pens, 'Live the way YOU want'

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most beloved actresses in the film industry, and time and again, she proved it by her acting prowess. She was recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, which garnered her a lot of love. Currently, she is on vacation in the UK and enjoyed the Wimbledon 2024 Final with her husband, Raghav Chadha, as well.

Now, a while ago, Parineeti dropped a soothing video and penned a thought-provoking message as she took a pause and reflected on life.

Parineeti Chopra shares positive mindset message and everyone should follow it

On July 25, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. In the clip, we can see the actress enjoying nature on a ship with scenic beauty in the background.

Sharing the video, she shared a message that should be everyone's motto in life. The actress penned, "This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life and it has reiterated my belief: MINDSET is everything… Don’t give importance to unimportant things (or people) Dont waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock.."

She further added that every moment should be your choice and asked everyone to stop living for others.

Her note continued, "Find your tribe and be unafraid of throwing toxic people out of your life. Stop caring about what the world will think. Change the way you react to situations. Life is finite. It is happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it."

Advertisement

Have a look:

Parineeti Chopra drops special appreciation post for husband Raghav Chadha

Today, on July 21, a while back, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture of her politician husband Raghav Chadha. In the picture, he can be seen sitting in a café while looking into his mobile phone.

He wore a crème shirt with beige pants and a black half-sleeve jacket and completed his look with black eyeglasses. While sharing the photo, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress captioned it, "Husband appreciation post (accompanied by a smiling face and red-heart emojis) No one like you. (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has not announced her next project yet.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra drops candid PIC of Raghav Chadha as she shares husband appreciation post: ‘No one like you’