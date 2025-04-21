The Royals: Ishaan Khatter reveals 1st ‘impossible’ task kept in front of him before starting shoot, calls it ‘daunting and scary’; find out

Ishaan Khatter is set to entertain fans with his upcoming series, The Royals , co-starring Bhumi Pednekar , in which he will be seen playing the role of a prince. The show will present the actor in a never-seen-before avatar as he steps into the world of royalty. Before the series premieres, he shared insights about the 'daunting' task he faced while preparing for this role.

Despite Ishaan Khatter ’s character Aviraj’s world being different from his real life, the actor admits to finding similarities between them. While speaking with Hindustan Times, he mentioned that he and his character are both emotionally intense people. Nevertheless, as he grows emotionally older, he tries to do better—unlike his character in the show, who keeps things "bottled up."

The Dhadak actor remarked that he doesn’t feel the need to escape from himself, and thus couldn’t relate to his character’s "desperate need" to run away from himself. In addition, he also talked about the challenges he faced while preparing for the lead role.

"Learning polo and appearing to play it like a pro in the short span of two and a half months was the first impossible task that was set before me. It was very daunting and scary. Now that we have completed the task, I’m happy to report that we really managed to get as good as I possibly could. It was a whole lot of fun," he said.

Ishaan, who has previously appeared in OTT shows like A Suitable Boy, also shared his views on working in a longer format. He mentioned that long-form content allows an actor to explore and detail their character’s arc, and enables a deeper investigation into all the characters—especially in an ensemble like The Royals.

On a concluding note, he observed that another level of artistry and craft is required to meet the challenge of communicating deep and layered emotions in a short span of time.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals features Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman , Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, Dino Morea , Lisa Mishra, Nora Fatehi , Kavya Trehan, Vihaan Samat, Chunky Panday, and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. It is set to release on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

