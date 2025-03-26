Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: After Jasleen Royal, DSP and Sukhbir, who will set the stage on fire this year?

Over the last three editions, Pinkvilla has been honoring the best in business. After receiving a staggering response, we are all set to mesmerize audiences yet again with the fourth edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 on March 27, 2025. In the past, we have seen performers like Jasleen Royal, DSP, and Sukhbir bringing the house down with their captivating performances. Can you guess who will be setting the stage on fire this year?

The journey of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards started in 2022 with its first successful edition. At the event, singer Jasleen Royal took everyone’s breath away with her soulful performance and even won the Super Stylish Music Personality award. It was followed by the second season of the coveted award function in 2023, in which rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) entertained the audience with his soulful voice.

The guests of the star-studded PSSI edition 3, hosted in 2024, saw singer Sukhbir spreading his magic and making the audience groove to his tracks. Just like every year, the 4th edition will also be bigger and bolder than the last one. Well, if you’re excited to know about the performers of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025, then here’s a hint.

“His beats make you groove, his voice is iconic, and he’s coming to own the stage!” Let the guessing game begin!

For the unaware, Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025 is all set to take place on March 27, 2025, at JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai. The jury members of this year’s most-anticipated award show have been revealed. The panel includes visionary filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Indra Kumar. They are joined by veteran Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre.

To share their expertise and award the best in fashion and style, we have roped in ace designer Neeta Lulla and celebrated stylist Tanya Ghavri. All of these artists are experts in their respective fields and, hence, are bestowed with the responsibility of honoring excellence in lifestyle and entertainment, among other categories.

Set your alarms and save the date (March 27, 2025) to enjoy a glamorous night guaranteeing unlimited entertainment.