Pinkvilla Style Icons 2022: Why Sidharth Malhotra is the super stylish and popular ‘Shershaah’ of Bollywood!

At the inaugural edition of Macho Hint presents Pinkvilla Style Icons, powered by Bank of Baroda and Vibez Audio Gear, on June 16, the uber-stylish Sidharth Malhotra walked away gloriously with the much-coveted, Astroyogi Presents 'Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice)' trophy. And come to think of it, there couldn’t have been a more deserving star to take home the trophy in that category. After all, the Delhi boy’s popularity has been going through the roof with each passing day – on as well as off the screen.

Sid’s every move, every tweet, every insta post and every project is being watched closely by his zillions of fans, media, paparazzi, the film trade as well as movie insiders. His last smash hit, Shershaah won over the audiences and critics alike, wherein Sid brought late Captain Vikram Batra alive with his boy-next-door charm as well as intense, brutal transformation.

Workwise, the actor, who is known to be extremely particular with his film choices, knows how to put the right foot forward. In fact, since his debut with Student of The Year, he has chosen to work and prove himself in a wide variety of movies that includes Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Aiyaary and Ittefaq among others. What’s interesting is that the dapper star has shone bright in his diverse on-screen avatars.

Insiders believe that Sidharth, who was always clear about his film choices, is now even more clear about the kind of work he wants to do, and that’s why he is in no hurry to sign movies despite being bombarded with new offers on a daily basis.

Looking at his upcoming projects, it seems they are only going to take his popularity quotient upwards as Sid will be seen in smashing projects such as Yodha, Indra Kumar’s comic entertainer, Thank God, spy thriller Mission Majnu and Rohit Shetty’s big-ticket show, Indian Police Force. Clearly, Sid is indeed the much loved as well as ‘Super Stylish’ and ‘popular’ choice of zillions of Bollywood fans.

