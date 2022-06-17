Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra can't take their eyes off each other; Fans REACT

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become one of the most favourite rumoured couples of B-town. They have left no stone unturned in making their fans envy with their adorable PDA. Although neither of them has made their relationship public, fans feel that they are more than just friends. Recently, the alleged couple- Kiara and Sidharth made a stylish appearance at Pinkvilla's first-ever awards night titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icons’ which was held in Mumbai. Although the duo did not pose together for the shutterbugs on the red carpet, now, many videos from the star-studded event are doing rounds on social media.

In the videos, Kiara and Sidharth are seen busy having a conversation with each other. They also couldn't keep their eyes off each other. Sidharth opted for a bright orange suit and looked super handsome. Kiara, on the other hand, Kiara was a sight to behold as she donned a bling lavender dress. The video got a whole lot of love in the comments section from the duo's fans. A user wrote: "Cuties." While another user said, "Sidkiara supremacy." A third user commented: "So waiting to see them together! Indeed they r couple, the way they r talking, so comfortable so casual n into each other off camera."

Check out Sidharth-Kiara's video HERE:

Take a look at Sidharth-Kiara's video:

On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara were last seen in the 2021 biographical war film, Shershaah, and their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple was much-talked-about amongst the audience.

Apart from this, Kiara is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead, which is scheduled to release on June 24th. Next, she also has Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film, RC 15. Sidharth will feature next in Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Rohit Shetty's cop-drama web series, Indian Police Force.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a MOOD as they grace the event