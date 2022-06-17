INSIDE Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani & others have a blast; PICS

It was a glitzy night as Pinkvilla held its first-ever style awards, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, which brought together Bollywood's great names under one roof. To note, Pinkvilla had hosted its maiden style awards in Mumbai on June 16 and it was a starry affair. Several celebrities were seen arriving for the prestigious night, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Masaba Gupta, and Kiara Advani, and the red carpet photos have taken the internet by storm. We just can’t get over the gorgeous pictures. The celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and impressed us. So get ready for another set of glamorous inside pictures!

The celebrities had a lit night and their pictures proved it to us. We could see Ranveer and Arjun having a gala time together. Meanwhile, the whole gang - Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and others were seen grooving to Varun and Kiara’s upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo’s song ‘The Punjaabban Song’. It was an absolutely full house. It was a night of fun, dancing, and partying.

Inside Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the movie is slated to release on June 24 this year. The movie will mark Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration after their 2019 release Kalank. For the uninitiated, Kiara did a cameo in the movie. Meanwhile, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Shankar’s directorial RC 15 with Ram Charan and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Varun is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya.

