Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar & Kabir Khan are a combo of SHARP & SUAVE on the red carpet

Karan Johar is one of the greatest filmmakers who has been in the movie business for over two and a half decades. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few. Kabir Khan too has etched his name as one of India's finest directors with movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, 83 and Kabul Express under his kitty.

Both directors graced Pinkvilla's inaugural award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. Karan Johar looked sharp in his printed black suit. He also wore a chain with a Christian cross. Kabir Khan looked suave in his black blazer. The graced the paparazzi with their photos before they headed to the award function.

Have a look at Karan Johar and Kabir Khan at Pinkvilla's Style Icons Awards :

The award show celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world and more. The jury includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each and every category except the readers choice male and female.

Karan Johar is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. He moves onto his action film right after the release of the much awaited family drama. In between, he will be seen hosting the new season of his controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan: Season 7, which will premiere digitally. Kabir Khan, who saw his directorial venture 83 release last Christmas, is now working on his next project. Details about the same are kept under wraps.

Also read: Karan Johar on stardom: 'I don't think this generation has that magnetism and aura I grew up watching'