Ranbir Kapoor dropped from 74 to 67 kg for Rockstar, reveals trainer; says Diljit Dosanjh lost 15 kg to look like college boy in Soorma

Pradeep Bhatia, a celebrity fitness trainer, has worked with several stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Vineet Kumar Singh and many more. Recently he opened up in training Ranbir in Rockstar and how he went from 74 to 67 kg for Rockstar and claimed Diljit lost 15 kg to look like a college boy for Soorma

In an interview with ETimes, the fitness coach shared that for Rockstar, Ranbir needed to shed six kilograms to convincingly portray his character’s struggling phase. Talking about the same, he shared, "He was already lean, but for the sequence where his character is thrown out of his house and struggles, he had to drop from 74 kg to 67-68 kg. We eliminated carbs from his diet and reduced non-veg intake."

Apart from training Ranbir Kapoor, Pradeep has also worked with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh and holds him in high regard. He admires Diljit’s unmatched energy and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Pradeep Bhatia also shared that Diljit had to develop the physique of a hockey player for his role in Soorma, while Amar Singh Chamkila required an even more drastic transformation. He added, “He had to lose 15 kg to look like a college boy.” Further, praising him, the fitness trainer said, "His commitment is set in stone—he would wake up, workout, maintain his diet, shoot, and still make time for his music. He is a heavy-duty product."

The trainer further shared insights into training Vineet Kumar Singh for the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, highlighting the actor’s disciplined approach. He added that the actor followed a strict diet consisting of clean, high-carb meals without fats. Since he had turned vegetarian, meat was completely off the table, yet he remained fully committed to his fitness journey.

Further, the fitness coach revealed that Vineet also faced significant challenges, including two major injuries, one from falling off a horse and another during a sword-fighting sequence. However, setbacks never deterred him. Even with injuries, he approached every gym session with determination, always ready to modify workouts to keep progressing.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting slate of films lined up. Up next, he will be seen in Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Set against the backdrop of war, this love triangle has already begun filming and is set for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

He will also take on the lead role in Ramayana, one of Bollywood’s most ambitious mythological epics. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Arun Govil. The first installment is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, with the second following in 2027. He will also be seen in Animal Park, the highly anticipated sequel to Animal.