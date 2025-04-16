Ramayana: Did you know Jewel Thief actor Jaideep Ahlawat declined pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer? Find more

Jaideep Ahlawat has impressed the audience with his versatile roles throughout his career. He is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. It has now been learned that Jaideep was offered a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor-led epic Ramayana, but he declined it.

According to a recent report in ETimes, Jaideep Ahlawat was approached for the part of Vibhishana, Ravana’s brother, in the highly anticipated project Ramayana. As per the portal, the actor wanted to be a part of the mythological film but had to decline the offer. The reason behind his refusal was reportedly ‘scheduling conflicts and prior commitments.’

Ramayana has a stellar starcast. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Mata Sita. Yash has come on board as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and more also feature in the cast. Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being made into two parts.

Earlier, producer Namit Malhotra shared a heartfelt note about the journey and officially announced the release dates. He said, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen.”

He added, “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.”

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is slated to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. In the heist thriller, Jaideep and Saif’s characters team up to steal the Red Sun, Africa’s most precious diamond.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s dance moves from the movie’s song Jaadu have gone viral on the internet. The track has been composed by OAFF and Savera, while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar. It has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya.

