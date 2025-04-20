POLL: Which upcoming Rajkummar Rao movie are you most excited for? Bhool Chuk Maaf, Toaster; VOTE

Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile acting and powerful performances, has carved a unique space in Indian cinema. From intense dramas to quirky comedies, he continues to impress audiences with his dedication and choice of roles. With an exciting lineup ahead, including Maalik, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Toaster, and more, fans have plenty to look forward to. Each film promises something fresh and engaging. So, which upcoming Rajkummar Rao movie are you most excited for? Cast your vote and join the conversation!

1. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf is an upcoming Hindi-language romantic comedy directed by Karan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Set in the vibrant city of Varanasi, the film follows Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to marry his love, Titli. However, just before their wedding, he finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly.

2. Maalik

Maalik is an upcoming Hindi-language gangster action thriller directed by Pulkit, featuring Rajkummar Rao in his first-ever role as a gangster. Set against the gritty backdrop of India's criminal underworld, the film chronicles the rise of a man who wasn't born into power but is determined to seize it.

3. Stree 3

Stree 3 is the highly anticipated third installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, directed by Amar Kaushik. Set to release on August 13, 2027, the film reunites Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

4. Sourav Ganguly Biopic

A biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is currently in development, with Rajkummar Rao confirmed to portray the cricket legend.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Films, the film aims to chronicle Ganguly's remarkable journey in international cricket.

5. Toaster

Toaster (2025) is an upcoming Netflix dark comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film follows a miserly husband who becomes obsessed with a toaster he gifted his wife, leading to chaos and murder after their marriage falls apart.

