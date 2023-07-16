Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy glamorous day at Wimbledon women's final as they sit in Royal Box; PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular and adored couples who enjoy an immense fan following. The power couple once again found themselves in the limelight as they graced the prestigious Wimbledon Women's Final from the highly coveted Royal Box. The glamorous duo, known for their captivating presence and global fan following, joined a star-studded gathering that included Andrew Garfield, Emma Watson, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's day out at Wimbledon

A few hours back, Nick Jonas took to social media to drop a series of photos to share a glimpse of their outing. The first photo is a selfie of the couple and the caption for the post reads, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam." There's also a video that shows Marketa Vondrousova with the Grand Slam trophy.

On Saturday, Marketa Vondrousova made history by becoming the first unseeded player to win the women’s Wimbledon title. Seated in the prestigious Royal Box, alongside other notable personalities, Priyanka and Nick savored every moment of the thrilling tennis match while adding their own touch of glamour to the event. Nick looked like a gentleman in a brown checked suit, and Priyanka wore a green and black printed dress with black stockings. She wore her hair back in a high ponytail and kept her look minimal.

Take a look at the pictures Nick Jonas uploaded:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the photos, fans wrote how adorable the pair looked together. One user also commented, "She is Barbie. He is just Ken." Others also commented that they looked royal.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in May 2018 and tied the knot in December, of the same year. Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar roots for Shanaya Kapoor as she bags Mohanlal’s Vrushabha; hints at another 'exciting news'