Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai slaying in stylish airport look, and we can’t help but sing ‘koi tumsa nahi’; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra has been super busy with her hectic work schedule lately. The actress was in Australia for the past couple of months to shoot her upcoming movie The Bluff. She recently traveled back to her home with her hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. This morning our desi girl arrived in India making a stylish exit from the airport.

In the video that has come straight from the airport, we can see Priyanka Chopra slaying in a stylish outfit. She wore white colored baggy pants with blue floral prints on them and paired them with a beige-colored tube top. She layered her top with a matching long shrug with her pants. The actress completed her look with a blue colored cap, left her hair open, and wore white colored shoes.

The Bluff star could be seen smiling and waving at the paps as she made her way towards her car. That smile on her face is proof that she is very happy to be back.

Check out the video:

Recently a picture of her with Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar from LA went viral on social media. The actor-director duo met after a long time and indulged in some discussions. Sharing a picture of the Madhur wrote, “It was a delight to meet & engage in a fascinating discussion with the talented @priyankachopra at her exquisite residence in #LosAngeles.” The comments section was flooded with fans speculating about Fashion 2.

Advertisement

Check out the picture:

Talking about her work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up The Bluff for which she was shooting in Australia. The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Before this, she shot for Heads Of State alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and others.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, reportedly Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has not been shelved. So fans can expect to hear an announcement soon.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra revealed Rakesh Roshan called her for Krrish after finding her ‘beautiful’ at a funeral