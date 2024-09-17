Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha had the cutest reaction when Aditya Seal copied her fountain braids: ‘She tried to…’

Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated stars of Bollywood. She is also a proud mother to her toddler daughter, Raha. The little one is already loved by netizens for her expressions and the paparazzi’s favorite. Recently, the Khel Khel Mein actor Aditya Seal made a cutesy revelation as he recalled making a fountain braid like her, leaving Raha with a big smile.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, the Khel Khel Mein actor Aditya Seal was asked about the connections he has made in the industry so far. In response to this, he revealed that he has been on great terms with Alia Bhatt. He also called himself 'blessed' to be able to get a chance to play with her daughter, Raha.

The actor further talked about one of his cutest meetings with the little one. He shared some time back when Raha was small and had little fountain braids when he met her. At that point in time, the actor has also had long hair.

"Toh she was in a playful mood, toh mai ne apni bhi chotti bana li, fountain wali (I made a fountain braid). And I have done this to her (leaned towards her), and she had a big smile on her face, and she tried to touch it and all," the actor shared.

In addition to this, he also talked about his great bond with Kajol. Hailing her as a "ball of energy", the actor opined that she is "everybody’s dear". Aditya also expressed his happiness over sharing a mutual Bengali connection with her.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday morning with their daughter Raha. The couple was joined by Neetu Kapoor as they seemingly jetted off for a family trip after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. During the latest outing, it was actually Raha’s cutie interaction with her "dadi" that took the internet by storm. Excited to see her grandmother, the little one excitedly was seen expressing herself.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022.

On the work front, Aditya Seal was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The family comedy-drama film also had Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

