Priyanka Chopra goes whale watching with Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra; don’t miss little one’s plushies

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding after which she returned to Australia where she is shooting for her movie The Bluff. The actress even celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 18, 2024 on the sets. Now, she has shared glimpses of her whale-watching adventure in the country with her daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra poses on deck as she enjoys whale watching with Malti Marie and Madhu Chopra

Today, July 22, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her recent whale-watching adventure. In the first photo, she stood on her ferry’s deck with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms. Priyanka looked stylish as ever in her purple jacket and pants with a black cap and sunglasses. In another picture, she posed alongside her mother Madhu Chopra, while Malti looked towards the water.

PC also recorded the whales swimming in the ocean and the beautiful view of the sunset. One photograph captured the family sitting inside the ship as Priyanka showed something to her daughter who held a whale plushie in her hands. The Desi Girl also devoured some delicious looking food during the outing. The last picture showed various stuffed toys owned by little Malti.

Advertisement

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Whale watching made so much fun and easy.”

Have a look at the post!

Priyanka Chopra’s special thanks to husband Nick Jonas in her birthday post

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday. Describing the celebration, she wrote, “It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realized it’s one of my favorite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set.”

Expressing gratitude to her loved ones including Nick Jonas, Priyanka added, “Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho!!! My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you. My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Rhea Kapoor gives peek into scenic Scotland diaries with ‘Vayu’s parents’ Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja