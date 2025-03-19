Priyanka Chopra expresses pride in husband Nick Jonas as she enjoys first preview of his Broadway musical The Last Five Years

Priyanka Chopra is her husband Nick Jonas’ biggest cheerleader. She never fails to showcase her affection or support for him on social media. This time was no different as she enjoyed the first preview of Nick’s Broadway musical The Last Five Years. Priyanka expressed her pride in him.

Today, March 19, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a post about her husband Nick Jonas' musical The Last Five Years. She exclaimed, “So proud of you @nickjonas performances start tonight!! @adriennelwarren @yesimwhitneywhite @thelastfiveyears.”

In another story, Priyanka posted a picture of her hand holding the musical’s playbill in the theater. She captioned it with a pleading face and a smiling face with hearts emoji. The actress wrote, “First preview.”

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s stories for Nick Jonas’ musical:

Earlier, Nick Jonas shared some heartwarming pictures with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, from their theater visit. The first slide was a cute selfie of PC and Nick as the actress pointed to the posters of The Last Five Years behind her. In another picture, Malti was seen pointing at her father’s poster.

The caption read, “3 week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears.” Check it out!

This new production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years on Broadway stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. It is directed by Whitney White. It is set to run for 14 weeks at the Hudson Theater in New York.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her comeback Indian movie. She is starring in SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu.

Last month, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress was in Mumbai with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. The trio attended the wedding festivities of Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya. Nick even performed at the sangeet ceremony while his wife set the dance floor on fire. The couple posted some stunning pictures flaunting their ethnic outfits on social media.