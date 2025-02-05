Priyanka Chopra protects Malti Marie from camera flashes as they head for Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding; WATCH

The pre-wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, have begun. The talented and gorgeous actress arrived in Mumbai on February 2, 2025, along with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, to participate in the special family event. On February 4, PeeCee was papped along with Malti while heading towards the venue. Like a hands-on mom, she was also seen protecting her daughter from camera flashes.

The video that has now gone viral shows Priyanka Chopra and Malti sitting in the back seat of their car while heading towards the pre-wedding event. As the camera flashes seemed to be troubling the little one, the Citadel actress tried protecting her. Priyanka's father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., was also seen accompanying them, while the presence of Nick Jonas was missed.

Fans showered love on PeeCee and Malti Marie in the comments section and a few of them also seemed worried for the little one. "I feel so bad for Maltie and the way PC must be feeling rn," commented a fan. "Poor kid," wrote another.

Meanwhile, on February 3, the actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses into 'Shaadi ka ghar'. The global star shared a series of pictures from the wedding preparations. Her caption was a reflection of how excited she is for the big day of her brother.

"Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! sangeet practice to fam jams . So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days , @drmadhuakhourichopra," she penned.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently making waves for her upcoming Indian biggie, SSMB 29, alongside Mahesh Babu. The film is being directed by SS Rajamouli. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the global African jungle adventure aims to redefine the jungle adventure genre and is a two-part project.

She will also be seen in the upcoming English action thrillers The Bluff and Heads of State.