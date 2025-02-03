Priyanka Chopra drops PIC from Mumbai of little ‘jaan’ Malti Marie prior to her brother Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for her comeback film with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Amid her work schedule, she took a break for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s upcoming wedding. The actress has now dropped an adorable picture of her daughter and little ‘jaan’ Malti Marie as she enjoyed the Mumbai view.

Today, February 3, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cute picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little munchkin was seen sitting near a window overlooking a beach in Mumbai. Malti’s back was visible to the camera as she looked at the view. She was dressed in a white and green top with white pants. She also wore small earrings.

Priyanka captioned the picture, “Mumbai with meri jaan (Mumbai with my life).”

Have a look at PC’s story!

Earlier today, Madhu Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram as she geared up for her son Siddharth’s wedding festivities. She was seen sitting on a chair, pointing towards a gift tray kept in front of her. There were similar packages kept in the background.

In the caption, Madhu Chopra wrote, “Brace yourselves, the Groom’s mom is here to rock the wedding.” Check out the post!

Madhu Chopra received a lot of wishes and heartfelt congratulations from her friends as well as the netizens.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024. Priyanka Chopra came to India for a short trip to attend their Hastakshar and ring ceremony. Expressing her happiness on Instagram, the actress wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and (ring emoji) ceremony.”

Priyanka Chopra landed in Hyderabad a few weeks ago as she began work on SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film in which she will share the screen with Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka also has the Hollywood movies Heads of State and The Bluff in her lineup. She already completed their shoot in 2024. PC also wrapped up the filming of Citadel Season 2 last year. She is a part of the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, but it has yet to go on the floors.