5 Netflix films with characters who are gems but surprisingly underrated

In the vibrant landscape of Netflix films, certain titles have garnered fame for their gripping narratives and star-studded casts, while some characters within these stories remain surprisingly underrated. These supporting players often serve as the emotional backbone of the plot, bringing depth and nuance to the forefront without receiving the recognition they deserve. Their performances may be overshadowed by leading roles, yet they contribute significantly to the film's overall impact, infusing it with authenticity and heart.

Such talented actors breathe life into roles that resonate long after the credits roll. These characters remind us that even within celebrated films, there are hidden gems waiting to be acknowledged. Let’s explore five characters from popular Netflix films who, despite their captivating narratives, went unnoticed.

5 Netflix films with characters who went unnoticed

1. Inspector Mala in Crew

Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Trupti Khamkar

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Trupti Khamkar shines as Inspector Mala in Crew, bringing a refreshing twist to the tough cop role alongside stars like Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Her deadpan reactions to the crew's antics, especially Diljit Dosanjh's character, add unexpected humor without a single joke.

Despite her limited screen time, Inspector Mala stands out as a memorable character, blending authority with unintentional wit. Her mix of exasperation and determination makes her an unforgettable presence in Crew, proving that even minor roles can have a significant impact.

Advertisement

2. Chotu in Laapata Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Satendra Soni

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is more than just a comedic tale of two brides who get lost on a train; it’s a poignant mix of laughter and heartfelt moments. The narrative, while somewhat predictable, is beautifully crafted with authenticity and simplicity.

Satendra Soni shines as Chotu, the railway hawker who becomes the unofficial guardian of the lost bride, Phool Kumari. He stands by her side when everyone else abandons her, providing support and care. Chotu even helps her secure a job at Mai’s shop by advocating for her. Soni's performance is both touching and memorable, proving that even underrated characters can leave a lasting impression with their depth and warmth.

3. Kaveri in Jawan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Action, Thriller

Advertisement

Ridhi Dogra portrays Kaveri, Azad's (Shah Rukh Khan) foster mother in Jawan, stepping in to care for him after the passing of Deepika Padukone’s character. Through her expressive performance, she conveys a wealth of unspoken emotions, carving out a special place in our hearts.

Her grace, beauty, and the nurturing warmth she brings to her role resonate deeply with the audience. Dogra's portrayal captures the essence of motherhood, leaving us in awe of her ability to deliver such a poignant performance.

4. Jagjeet Singh in Dream Girl 2

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Annu Kapoor delivers a touching performance as Ayushmann Khurrana's father in the film, embodying unwavering support and unconditional love. His portrayal resonates deeply, making it easy to believe he is truly Khurrana's father.

With his warm demeanor and impeccable acting, Kapoor captures the essence of a nurturing parent, enhancing the emotional depth of the story. Despite being one of the film's standout elements, his remarkable performance often goes unrecognized, highlighting the beauty of his understated role.

Advertisement

5. Shamshunissa Ansari in Darlings

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew

IMDb rating: 6.61/0

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Dark comedy, Thriller

Shefali Shah shines as Shamsu, Alia Bhatt's mother in the satirical drama that explores love and abuse. Portraying a resilient woman who supports her family, Shamsu stands in stark contrast to traditional maternal figures by refusing to let her daughter, Badru, accept the violence inflicted by her husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma).

Together, they plot to confront Hamza, showcasing a dynamic blend of vulnerability and strength. Shefali’s performance is captivating, revealing the complexities of their characters' emotions. She embodies a powerful maternal presence that challenges stereotypes, making her portrayal unforgettable. Her remarkable acting leaves a lasting impression, highlighting the need for more roles that celebrate such strong female characters in the future.

Every character has a story worth telling, and every performance has the potential to leave an indelible mark on our hearts. These characters, while not always in the limelight, significantly enrich their respective films.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: 6 takeaways which will make you rewatch India's official Oscar entry Kiran Rao directorial on Netflix