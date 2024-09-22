Priyanka Chopra’s camera roll is proof she is obsessed with hubby Nick Jonas, daughter Malti and we don’t blame her; WATCH

Seems like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally got the time to go through their camera rolls and relive the lovely memories by binge-watching them. Hence, they decided to share the same with their fans on social media. After her husband, PeeCee dropped a video on social media, taking her fans and followers through the moments she lived over the past few weeks.

The clip opens with a selfie of Priyanka Chopra dressed in a black bodycon dress. It was followed by a cute selfie of the actress with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they enjoyed their boat ride. She also dropped a selfie with her BFF Tamanna Dutt from when she attended her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement bash in India. She also posed with her husband Nick Jonas, their little daughter, and Kevin and Joe Jonas at the celebratory gala. Don’t miss out on the fun she has grooving to the tune of the Jonas Brothers at the concert. She penned on video, “POV: you open my camera roll.”

Take a look:

Further in the video, she dropped a scintillating picture rocking an orange dress followed by a glammed-up image of herself in black. There’s also Papa Kevin Jonas having a sweet moment with his granddaughter. Oh, don’t miss out on the bruises on PC’s legs that probably appeared while she was shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff. Nick and Malti sharing a wonderful father-daughter moment on the yacht is the highlight of the clip. Lastly, there’s a selfie of the Bajirao Mastani actress as her character Nadia from Citadel Season 2 which she is currently filming. Earlier, Nick also dropped a video that was a collection of all the lovely glimpses on his camera roll.

A couple of days ago, PeeCee went back in time to the day when she was crowned Miss World, 24 years ago. She was reminded about the days when she watched her husband and his brothers perform at the same arena where she won the title on November 30, 2000. She stated that it was a full circle to be back at the same venue with her friends and family.

