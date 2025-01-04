Raha Kapoor stares at paparazzi as dad Ranbir Kapoor holds her close while returning with Alia Bhatt from New Year vacay: WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at Mumbai's private airport with their family returning from their New Year gateway, where Raha stole our attention yet again.
Ranbir Kapoor has never shied away from expressing his love and admiration for his daughter Raha since her birth. Recently, the actor was in his protective dad mode as he returned from a New Year getaway with wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and other family members. He held Raha close in his arms and tried to keep her exposure to paps limited as they made their way to the car, while the little one adorably stared at the paparazzi stationed outside.
Take a look: