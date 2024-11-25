Rajkummar Rao spills the beans on hiking his fees after the success of Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor: ‘I’m not stupid…’

Rajkummar Rao, who shot to even greater fame with the success of Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, recently addressed rumors about his fee hike post-film success. While reports suggested he was charging Rs 5 crore per film, the actor firmly rejected them, stating he's not 'stupid to burden producers.'

In a candid chat with Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao addressed the swirling rumors about his fee increase after the success of Stree 2. He said, “I read different figures every day. I’m not stupid enough to burden my producers.”

The actor emphasized that his success and the money that comes with it don't change his core drive. He shared that for him, acting is about passion, and he remains focused on finding roles that excite, challenge, and allow him to evolve as an artist.

Earlier, in a candid chat on Unfiltered by Samdish, Rajkummar opened up about his contentment with life, admitting he's satisfied but still driven by ambition. When asked about his financial status, he dispelled the myth of him having millions, laughing off the idea that he's sitting on a fortune.

He shared that although he’s doing well, his earnings aren't as high as people imagine. The actor clarified that while he’s managing the EMI for his home, it's not like he has the luxury of impulsively buying a Rs 6 crore car. However, when asked about a Rs 50 lakh car, he said he'd consider it but with some deliberation, adding that a Rs 20 lakh car is currently within his comfort zone.

Advertisement

In an interview with Raj Shamani, the Stree 2 actor talked about his childhood and the financial struggles his family faced. Coming from a joint family with two siblings, he described his early years as 'humble' and admitted, “I didn’t grow up with money.” Despite the constant financial stress, he clarified, "It doesn’t mean we were starving to death," adding that they managed to get by.

Rajkummar Rao shared that his mother always shielded him and his siblings from the weight of their situation, making sure they never felt the financial strain. He recalled how she would often reach out to relatives for help when they needed books or tuition. The actor further revealed that for a couple of years, his teachers covered his school fees.

Meanwhile, Stree 2, helmed by Amar Kaushik, became the highest-earning film of the year. It centers around a villain, Sarkata, who terrorizes the town of Chanderi, prompting residents to call on Stree for help. The movie also features guest appearances by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, along with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is a match made in heaven and their post on 3rd wedding anniversary screaming love says it all