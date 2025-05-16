Ramayana: Has Yash’s Raavan found his Mandodari? Here’s who will play his wife in Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana stands out as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Featuring an impressive ensemble, the film has Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the role of Raavan, and Sunny Deol stepping in as Lord Hanuman. Adding to the already stellar lineup, Kajal Aggarwal has been cast as Mandodari, Raavan's wife.

Recognizing the significance of Mandodari’s character in the Ramayana and wanting to find a strong on-screen match for Yash’s Raavan, the creators were keen on casting a well-established actress with wide-ranging appeal across India.

After considering various top contenders from both Bollywood and regional cinema, the team finalized Kajal Aggarwal for the role, owing to her strong fan base and popularity across both northern and southern markets.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Yash joined the sets of Ramayana on April 30, 2025, and filmed his first shot as Raavan. According to a source close to the project, the actor is expected to shoot for nearly a month, covering scenes from both Part One and select portions of Part Two.

He reportedly began filming with solo sequences and is scheduled to move on to combination scenes with Sai Pallavi (who plays Sita), Ranbir Kapoor (as Lord Ram), and Sunny Deol (as Lord Hanuman).

The source also mentioned that the principal photography for Ramayana: Part One is on track to be completed within the next two weeks. Following that, the team is expected to continue work seamlessly on the sequel. For the uninitiated, Ramayana: Part One is slated for release during the Diwali 2026 weekend, with Part Two scheduled to hit theaters around Diwali 2027.

The makers reportedly plan to complete the filming of both parts of Ramayana by the end of the year, after which they will shift focus to an intensive post-production phase.

A source close to the project shared that the vision behind the film is to create a cinematic work that showcases Indian mythology on a global platform. Additionally, those who have had an early glimpse of the visuals are said to be highly impressed, describing it as an unprecedented visual spectacle.

