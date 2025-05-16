What is Khushi Kapoor’s safe space? 10/10 if you guess the right answer

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2023 with The Archies. However, as the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, she has been in the limelight long before that. The actress recently opened up about constantly being in the public eye and the importance of privacy. She also revealed what her safe space is. Can you guess? It’s her sister, Janhvi Kapoor.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Khushi Kapoor talked about the challenges of being under constant public scrutiny. She stated that being in the spotlight brings its own pressures. She mentioned that this was particularly when it was about the balance between being open and maintaining privacy.

The Loveyapa actress also believed in keeping some things about her life private. She said that she preferred to reserve them for herself and her loved ones. She added that setting boundaries was necessary for her calm. “I think you can be authentic and real without having to share everything, and for me, it’s all about finding that balance where I feel safe, grounded, and true to myself,” Khushi shared.

When asked about her safe space, Khushi Kapoor revealed that it is with her family and close friends. She specially mentioned her sister Janhvi Kapoor. She explained, “My safe space is wherever I feel understood, supported, and free to be myself.”

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a heartwarming bond with each other. They constantly set sibling goals by being present for each other’s special occasions and showcasing support on social media.

On the work front, Khushi has already starred in two films this year. Her big screen debut film, Loveyapa, was released in February 2025. It co-starred Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Then, the actress appeared in the romantic comedy Nadaaniyan. She was paired opposite Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film was released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor has also made headlines for her personal life. She has been rumored to be dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina for quite some time.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is here to break action overload with Call Me Bae 2 and Chand Mera Dil; find out how