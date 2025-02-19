Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor stun in traditional best for cousin Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s Mehendi celebration; Neetu, Riddhima and, more join

The pre-wedding festivities of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani kick-started on Tuesday with an intimate Mehendi celebration. Just a few minutes back, the newlyweds posted dreamy pictures from the celebration. Extending the fervor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others, arrived to celebrate the Mehendi celebration of the couple.

On February 19, Kareena Kapoor arrived with her sister, Karisma Kapoor, for the Mehendi ceremony of her brother, Armaan Jain, with Alekha Advani. In a video shared by the paps, the Kapoor sisters dished sibling goals as they stunned in their traditional best. Before heading inside the venue, the stunning sisters posed for the stationed shutterbugs and beamed bright smiles.

For the special celebration, Kareena looked gorgeous in a designer floral long kurti. She partially tied her hair and accessorized her look with long earrings. Meanwhile, Karisma was a sight to behold as she radiated her charm in an all-pink sharara suit with a potli bag in her hand.

Kareena and Karisma arrive for Mehendi ceremony

Prior to this, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, arrived with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, for the special occasion. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame dished festive goals in her multicolored thread work lehenga paired with a Banarasi blouse and dupatta. On the other hand, the veteran actress exuded her timeless charm in a navy blue traditional suit.

Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor arrive

In addition to this, Aadar Jain, who arrived for his Mehendi, was on cloud nine when he was captured by the paps. In the video, he was seen posing with his family, including his parents, Rima Jain-Manoj Jain, brother Armaan Jain, and sister-in-law, Anissa Malhotra Jain.

Aadar Jain with his family

Meanwhile, apart from Kapoor family members, legendary actress Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani also arrived to be a part of special celebrations.

Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani arrive for celebrations

It is worth mentioning that Riddhima had shared inside pictures from the midnight Mehendi celebration that was held on Tuesday night. In a series of photos, she flaunted her beautiful henna-adorned hands and also posed with her family members.

Last month in January, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had a Christian wedding in Goa. Several pictures and videos from the celebration had made waves on the internet.

