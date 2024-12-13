Ranbir Kapoor makes Alia Bhatt sit with him, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor pose romantically at Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary celebration; WATCH
Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebrations turned into a grand celebration with all the members of the Kapoor family marking their attendance at the event.
As the Kapoor family came together to celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations, we got to witness several hearttouching moments. The family came together and posed for the paparazzi when we saw Ranbir Kapoor who kneeled on the ground lovingly holding the hand of his wife, Alia Bhatt to make her sit down with him. Likewise, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor held each other closely in a romantic moment.
