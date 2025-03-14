Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Karan Johar and more arrive at Ayan Mukerji’s home to pay their last respects to Deb Mukherjee

Just a few minutes back, the unfortunate news of Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee’s passing away shocked the entire film fraternity. In response to this, several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Karan Johar and other celebrities rushed to Mukerji’s house to pay their last respects.

On March 14, minutes after reaching Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rushed to their friend Ayan Mukerji’s house to pay their last respects. While the Ramayana actor reached first and made a blink-an-eye appearance, Alia reached a little later and got captured as she came out of the car.

In addition to this, Karan Johar was also captured by the paps from afar while he made his way inside Ayan Mukerji’s home.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar reach Ayan Mukerji's house

Deb Mukherjee’s niece and actress Kajol was also among the first ones to arrive at Ayan Mukerji’s home. She parked her car in the parking lot and made her way inside the building premises. The actress avoided facing the stationed media and went straight to pay her last respects.

Notably, in one of the other videos, Kajol was seen supporting her mother and legendary actress Tanuja while she arrived at Ayan’s place. In addition to this, Kajol’s son, Yug Devgan, veteran actor Kiran Kumar, popular singer Shaan, with his wife, veteran actor Kiran Kumar among others were also captured by the paps as they arrived to bid adieu to Mukherjee.

Take a look

Ayan Mukerji’s father and legendary actor Deb Mukherjee was known for his roles in movies like Abhinetri, Baaton Baaton Mein and many more. He was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey released in 2009.

According to a report published in Zoom, Mukherjee’s spokesperson informed the publication that he was not well for a couple of months. He was 83 and passed away this morning after battling age-related ailments.

Notably, just a few minutes back, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor cut the actress’ birthday holiday short to be with their friend in the difficult times. They were captured by the paps but looked visibly in a hurry, while they were also accompanied by their daughter Raha.