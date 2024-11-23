Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor take up sibling duties at brother Aadar Jain’s Roka ceremony with Alekha Advani: WATCH

The OG Kapoor family of Bollywood has always set family goals with their unions at weddings and festivals. Once again, they have come together to celebrate the roka ceremony of Aadar Jain with Alekha Advani in style. It has become a star-studded event as the soon-to-be groom's cousins Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor stepped up in their sibling roles, making the occasion more special.

Kareena Kapoor was among the first guests to arrive as she exuded radiance in her elegant black and white saree with subtle embellishments and a matching sleeveless blouse. She teamed it with minimal accessories, kohl-rimmed eyes, soft curls, and a graceful style. However, the highlight of her present was the diva's subtle hair flip caught by paps in a picture-perfect moment, radiating her charm.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, at the ceremony and was sure to pose for the paps eagerly waiting to catch his glimpse. He reflected sophistication in his all-black ensemble that looked formal yet stylish for his cousin's big day.

Meanwhile, the Animal star's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, looked graceful in a rose pink-hued suit. She accessorized her outfit with a statement necklace and kept her tresses open, completing her elegant look.

See the video:

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also posted a special post on her Instagram stories. She mentioned she couldn't participate in the celebration and would make up with the couple later. She also shared their picture and sent her best wishes, writing, "Aadar and Alekha miss you both today. Congratulations on your Roka ceremony!!! Will make it up to you both very soon."

Advertisement

The ceremony was kept a close-knit affair between members of the Kapoor-Jain families, but the stylish entry of the Kapoor family members made headlines. Apart from Ranbir and Kareena, the groom's mother, Reema Jain, Karisma Kapoor, and more family members also marked their presence.

Karisma looked mesmerizing in a black ethic outfit with a stick of golden bangles, statement earrings and open tresses with minimal makeup. The actress interacted with the paps and graciously posed for them.

For those unaware, Aadar Jain is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain and the grandson of the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He was seen in films like Qaidi Band and Hello Charlie and proposed to his long time girlfriend Alekha Advani dreamily on September 1, 2024, and shared the pictures from the same on his Instagram handle.