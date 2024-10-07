4 best Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra movies that prove together they are firework on the silver screen

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra movies light up the screen with their unmatched charisma and captivating performances. As two of Bollywood's most dynamic stars, their electrifying on-screen chemistry has delivered unforgettable cinematic moments. Each collaboration not only showcases their individual talents but also emphasizes the depth they bring to their characters, whether in intense dramas or playful romances.

Let’s explore four standout films featuring this remarkable duo, each one a testament to their artistic brilliance and the lasting impression they leave on audiences.

4 best Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra movies that are perfect for binge-watching

1. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a captivating tale of love between Ram and Leela, two star-crossed lovers from feuding families. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film showcases the opulence of his cinematic vision, with vibrant visuals that bring the passionate romance to life.

The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is electric, transcending their roles as lovers from rival clans to create a story filled with intense emotions and cultural clashes. Their portrayal of Ram and Leela makes the film a timeless adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, ensuring its relevance for years to come.

Priyanka Chopra also adds a striking touch to the film with her special appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela. To fully embody her role, she dedicated an astonishing ten hours to prepare, including intricate tattoos painted across her abs as per reports. The song unfolds in a lavish Moulin Rouge-meets-mujra-bar setting, with the production team spending a staggering Rs 6 crore to bring it to life.

Notably, over 2,500 candles were lit in just one day for this mesmerizing scene, highlighting the film's commitment to creating an unforgettable experience.

2. Bajirao Mastani

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: History, Romance, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch: JioCinema

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romance, Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh takes on the iconic role of Peshwa Bajirao, a Maratha warrior whose life becomes a tumultuous journey of love and duty. His portrayal is marked by remarkable depth and intensity, captivating audiences as he navigates the complexities of his relationships.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra movie tells the story of Bajirao, who, despite being wed to Kashibai, finds his heart captivated by the fierce warrior princess Mastani, played by Deepika Padukone. The chemistry between Ranveer and Deepika elevates the emotional stakes, bringing their passionate love story to life.

Bajirao Mastani stands out as one of Bollywood’s most beloved epic romances, featuring not only Ranveer and Deepika but also a special appearance by Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai. The film showcases the vibrant colors and grandeur of the Maratha empire, with breathtaking visuals that include the stunning interiors of Shaniwar Wada and intricate battle sequences that capture the historical essence beautifully.

With its powerful storytelling and exquisite production design, the film resonated with audiences, grossing an impressive Rs 356 crore worldwide, solidifying its place as a classic in Indian cinema.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Family, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a captivating family drama that delves into the intricate dynamics of relationships and societal expectations. Set aboard a luxury cruise, the film follows the affluent Mehra family as they embark on a journey to celebrate their parents' wedding anniversary. The narrative focuses on the strained marriage of Kamal (Anil Kapoor) and Neelam (Shefali Shah), while their children, Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh), grapple with their own personal challenges.

As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that the family's struggles mirror the complexities of modern life. The film artfully highlights the internal conflicts of each character against the backdrop of societal norms and family expectations. In a dramatic climax, Kabir takes a bold leap off the ship to escape a forced engagement, prompting the family to unite in a rescue mission.

With its stellar ensemble cast, delightful music, and a unique perspective on broken relationships, Dil Dhadakne Do beautifully balances humor and heart. The film captures the essence of family quirks and bonds, making it relatable to viewers.

4. Gunday

IMDb Rating: 2.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch: Amazon prime video

Gunday, a 2014 action-packed film, takes viewers back to the tumultuous period surrounding the 1971 conflict that led to the creation of Bangladesh. The narrative centers on two young orphans, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who rise to become the most influential figures in Calcutta. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s and 1980s, the film vividly captures the socio-political landscape of the time.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shines as a cabaret dancer, infusing the film with a captivating blend of femininity, glamor, and an approachable charm that contrasts beautifully with the film's gritty backdrop.

Her transformation into a stunning cabaret performer showcases her versatility, while her subsequent portrayal of a Bengali girl adds depth to her character. The two roles highlight distinct personalities, each with their own intriguing fashion choices that enhance the film's vibrant aesthetic.

The storyline unfolds as the childhood friends navigate their way through the challenges of their environment, only to find themselves entangled in a web of betrayal orchestrated by a corrupt police officer. As they face betrayal and deception, they band together to take on the system, showcasing their camaraderie and resilience.

Grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these must-see films featuring the electrifying duo of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Their dynamic performances and undeniable chemistry will keep you glued to your screen, making for an unforgettable viewing experience!

