Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal: Celeb couples gearing up for baby bliss in 2024

The Bollywood landscape is currently adorned with joy as numerous celebrities have recently shared the delightful news of expecting their first child. From the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to the charming couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, the industry is buzzing with anticipation and excitement as these stars embark on the journey of parenthood in the year 2024. Let's take a closer look at the heartwarming announcements that have added an extra dose of happiness to the Bollywood fraternity.

Celebrities who announced pregnancy this year

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joyfully announced their pregnancy on February 29, 2024. The couple, married since 2018 after a few years of dating, shared the delightful news via a simple post adorned with baby-related emojis and a due date set for September 2024. Their love story includes a dreamy destination wedding in Italy, followed by heartwarming receptions in Mumbai and Deepika's hometown, Bengaluru. Renowned for their on-screen chemistry in films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, the couple recently made waves with a much-talked-about appearance on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to Instagram and announced the anticipation of their first child on February 9, 2024! The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, shared the heartwarming revelation on Instagram, expressing the joy of Richa's pregnancy. Their culturally rich wedding in 2022, blending Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai traditions, gained viral attention for its dramatic and powerful portraits. Documenting this special journey, a documentary directed by Rahul Singh Datta captures the sincere emotions behind their wedding. Having met on the sets of Fukrey, Richa and Ali's relationship blossomed over the years, leading to their beautiful union.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

On February 18, 2024, Varun Dhawan delighted everyone by sharing the joyful news of his wife Natasha Dalal's pregnancy. The couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. Having exchanged vows on January 24, 2021, their Mumbai house sets the backdrop for a heartwarming monochrome photo. In the snapshot, Varun plants a sweet kiss on Natasha's baby bump, capturing a tender moment. Alongside them, their pet dog Joey joins in, completing the adorable family picture. The photo radiates love and excitement as the couple embarks on this beautiful journey of parenthood.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announced their pregnancy during the trailer launch of their movie Article 370. Yami is currently in her second trimester, the couple disclosed the joyful news at the trailer launch of the movie, marking a new chapter in their lives after three years of marriage. Yami is five and a half months pregnant, with the due date set for May 2024. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4, 2021. They're not in the limelight as much as other Bollywood couples but their sweet moments on social media do not go amiss.

Alanna Panday and Ivory McCray

Alanna Panday, cousin to Ananya Panday, and her husband Ivor McCray V, who exchanged vows in March last year, are joyfully anticipating their first child. The model-influencer shared a delightful photoshoot video on social media on February 28, unveiling the exciting news. The video, drawing a parallel between mother nature and the expectant mother, captures Alanna's radiant baby bump. Dressed in a floral ivory-and-green gown with charming frills and cutouts, Alanna poses amidst a lush green forest backdrop. The enchanting video beautifully captures the essence of this special journey, as the couple eagerly prepares to welcome their bundle of joy.

In addition to the celebrities eagerly preparing to embrace parenthood this year, a couple of stars have already welcomed bundles of joy into their lives this year. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joyously welcomed their second baby, named Akaay Kohli, adding to their growing family. Similarly, Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur celebrated the arrival of their bundle of joy. These heartwarming instances further illuminate the blissful atmosphere in the celebrity world, marking the beginning of beautiful chapters for these families.