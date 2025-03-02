Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja groove to Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare on latter’s birthday; WATCH

Raveena Tandon and Govinda are one of the most iconic on-screen pairings in Bollywood. They have worked together in numerous films and songs. Recently, Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja grooved to the popular track Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare during the latter’s birthday celebration.

On March 1, 2025, Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Yashvardhan Ahuja. The duo posed for the cute selfie with huge smiles. Rasha wrote, “Happy birthday @ahuja_yashvardhan,” accompanied by a yellow heart and star emoji.

The Azaad actress also posted a video in which they were seen shaking a leg to Raveena Tandon and Govinda’s song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. They did the hook step and had a lot of fun. Rasha captioned it, “lots of love always, don’t kill me (laughing emoji).”

Have a look at Rasha Thadani’s wish for Yashvardhan Ahuja and their dance video:

Netizens showered Rasha and Yashvardhan with love in the comments section. One person said, “kya jodi hai (what a pairing),” while another wrote, “Superr.” Many people left red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, in an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Yashvardhan Ahuja will be making his acting debut in a love story directed by National Award Winner Sai Rajesh. A source close to the development shared, “The yet untitled love story will bring the second generation of Govinda’s legacy to the big screen. Yashvardhan auditioned for the part and bagged it based on the merits. The film will be helmed by Sai Rajesh and produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films.”

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut earlier this year. She starred in the epic action adventure Azaad opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. After the release, Rasha acknowledged the audience’s feedback for her performance, saying, “Thankyou for all the feedback as well, taking it into account, working on my craft and will work harder for the next endeavour.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor.