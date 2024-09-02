Aamir Khan video calls Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat post her return from Paris 2024 Olympics; fans react, ‘Dangal 2 is on its way’

Aamir Khan recently video called Vinesh Phogat after her return from the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian wrestler registered a historic win in the semifinals last month before her disqualification from the finals due to being overweight in the women’s wrestling 50 kg freestyle. Nevertheless, the countrymen cheered the spirit of the athlete wholeheartedly.

Since Vinesh Phogat arrived in India, she has been receiving a warm welcome with utmost pride and love. Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also video-called Phogat to extend his warm congratulatory wishes for her magnificent journey in the Olympics.

The picture of them video calling each other has taken the internet by storm, in which we can also see former wrestler Kripa Shankar, who was also a mentor for the Dangal actors. As we can see, Vinesh was visibly elated and overwhelmed with the sweet gesture of the Sitaare Zameen Par actor.

Take a look

Soon after the photo went viral, internet users couldn’t keep calm. A section of netizens hoped for Dangal 2, while others lauded Khan for the special gesture. "Champion Hai," wrote a user, while another fan proclaimed, "Dangal 2 is on its way!" while a third fan called it a "lovable moment."

In addition to this, several fans dropped a red heart and thumbs-up emoji on the microblogging site, X reacting to the viral picture.

Notably, this is not the first time that fans have hoped for a sequel to Dangal. In fact, after Phogat’s big win at the Paris Olympics Semifinals, netizens thronged X to and expressed their wish for Dangal 2 to show the incredible journey of the wrestler.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was released in 2016. The biographical sports drama film was based on the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who fights against all social stigmas and decides to fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for the nation by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is busy with his upcoming highly anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par. The sequel to the 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par, is promised to be a laughter ride that also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a key role.

