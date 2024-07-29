Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal and daughter spend time with Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar; new mommy pens heartwarming note

It's a joyful time at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's residence after the arrival of their newborn daughter. The couple has been embracing their parenthood journey while showering love on the munchkin since her birth. Their social media handles say it all.

The actor-couple recently had an intimate get-together at home with a few industry colleagues in their attendance.

Richa Chadha shares pictures with Ali Fazal, her newborn daughter, and guests

On July 29, Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from the recent get-together. The pictures feature new parents Richa and Ali, along with actresses like Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, and Urmila Matondkar. All of them came to meet the couple's newborn daughter at their home.

The first picture shows Richa holding her baby on the couch and Ali sitting on the floor. Shabana, Tanvi, Dia, and Urmila are posing with the trio. Urmila and Tanvi also carried the newborn munchkin in their arms.

Richa penned a heartwarming caption in her post. The Heeramandi actress described the day as "evening drenched in rain and love".

"How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom! Thank the heavens for bonds like these..." an excerpt from her post reads.

New mom Richa thanked Dia for helping her out "pregnancy-wise" while adding that she will be grateful and indebted forever.

Take a look at Richa Chadha's post on Instagram:

Here's how netizens are reacting to her post

Many netizens, including Dia Mirza and Radhika Apte, commented on Richa Chadha's latest post on Instagram. Dia wrote, "We love you three," and added three tiger emojis. Radhika dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

An Instagram user wrote, "Lovely ..... Evil Eyes Off ...... Stay Blessed Richa, Ali & One The New Born."

"Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful baby girl! May this little angel bring even more joy and love into your family," one of the comments reads.

More about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby daughter on July 16, 2024. Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi and Ali, featured in Mirzapur- Season 3 this year.

