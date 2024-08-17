Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal have given their newborn daughter a ‘beautiful’ name, claims Shabana Azmi; reveals Javed Akhtar wanted to call her Jwala

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha joyfully welcomed their baby girl on July 16. Soon after, actors Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Dia Mirza visited the new parents, and photos from the visit quickly went viral on social media. In a recent discussion, Shabana Azmi revealed that her husband, Javed Akhtar, proposed the name ‘Jwala Ali’ for the newborn, inspired by Richa’s vibrant personality. Shabana noted, “Javed suggested they named her Jwala Ali" adding, "But they have given a beautiful name already.”

Shabana also revealed to Hindustan Times that Richa Chadha is part of a close-knit circle called ‘Dher Sara Pyaar,’ which includes herself, Tanvi Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and Konkona Sensharma. While some members couldn’t make it to the visit, it felt like a family gathering brimming with affection and joy.

Shabana shared that Sandhya Mridul, Konkona Sensharma, and Vidya Balan were absent as they were out of town. Although they had planned a baby shower for Richa, it didn’t materialize, so the visit was a chance to see the newborn. Shabana described the group as a family, noting that the joy they share is akin to what one experiences with family.

The veteran actress also noted that Ali Fazal is incredibly supportive of Richa and is completely enamored with their daughter, to the point where he seems to focus solely on her. Shabana herself is charmed by the baby and shared insights into Richa’s mothering.

She described how the baby slept peacefully, looking like an angel, and recounted Richa's humorous comment about the contrast between the baby's serene appearance during the day and her nighttime cries, which keep both Richa and Ali up at night.

Richa and Ali, who married during the pandemic, held a grand reception in 2022 for their family and friends. Two years later, they announced the birth of their daughter. In a joint statement, they expressed their joy, saying, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.7.24.”

