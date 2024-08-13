PICS: Manisha Koirala pens heartfelt note as she meets Heeramandi co-star Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, calling them 'best couple': ‘Love the cozyness’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike, emerging as a major success. In the series, Manisha Koirala portrayed Mallikajaan, and Richa Chadha played Lajjo, depicting a mother-daughter relationship. Recently, Manisha met Richa Chadha and her husband Ali Fazal, posing with them and sharing a warm message. She referred to them as the ‘best couple’ and expressed, "Love the cozy ness that surrounds their home."

On August 13, Manisha Koirala shared a video on Instagram with two delightful photos of Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Heeramandi writer Moin Beg. She praised the couple as the best in the film industry and expressed her love for their cozy home, thanking them for their hospitality and looking forward to seeing them again.

In the photo, Manisha shines in a bright red outfit, showcasing her radiant smile. Richa is dressed in a brown-colored kurti, while Ali Fazal sports a lilac-colored t-shirt. The couple beams with joy as they take the selfie together.

Earlier, in a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha expressed her deep admiration for Manisha. She mentioned feeling a strong sense of respect and even apologized after seeing the entire series, reflecting on how she felt she needed to rise to the occasion in the presence of such a distinguished actor. Sonakshi noted that working with someone of Manisha's caliber, whose impressive career they have long admired, provided a significant boost to her performance. She found the experience of collaborating and engaging in creative banter with Manisha to be highly enjoyable and fulfilling.

Recently, Richa and Ali joyfully announced the arrival of their baby daughter, born on July 16. In a joint statement, the couple shared their excitement, saying, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha will next appear in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal has three upcoming films in various stages of production: Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life.

