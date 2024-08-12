Here’s glimpse of Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s new born daughter to melt your hearts: PIC

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are ecstatic as they embark on their journey as new parents to a beautiful baby girl. Recently, Richa took to social media to re-share a touching post that showcases her daughter’s tiny hands delicately gripping a finger. The heartwarming image captures a precious moment, and fans are swooning over this.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Richa Chadha re-shared a monochromatic photo of her newborn daughter’s tiny hands adorably clutching a finger. The image, originally posted by a friend, is captioned with “Oh little baby has my heart.” The picture is incredibly cute and heartwarming, capturing a moment that's simply irresistible and impossible to look away from.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, took to social media to share a precious glimpse of their new arrival with their followers. On Instagram, the couple posted a photo showcasing their newborn daughter's tiny feet. They accompanied the image with a heartfelt note expressing their gratitude to fans and followers. The message read, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Meanwhile, to announce the arrival of their daughter, the couple expressed their immense joy, revealing that they welcomed a healthy baby girl on July 16, 2024. They shared that their families are thrilled and extended their gratitude to well-wishers for their love and blessings.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They were married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020 and celebrated their union with a ceremony in 2022.

On the professional front, Richa was recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she portrayed Lajjo. The epic drama is currently available on Netflix. Ali Fazal’s most recent appearance was in Mirzapur 3, where he reprised his role as Guddu Pandit. The season premiered on Prime Video on July 5.

