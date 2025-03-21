Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s daughter Zuneyra is a water baby, adorable Dubai vacay pics prove it; don’t miss her trying to walk

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soaking up precious moments and making core memories with their little bundle of joy, Zuneyra ida Fazal, in Dubai. The couple recently shared adorable pictures of their daughter trying to walk, and her pool pictures are proof that she is definitely a water baby.

Richa Chadha took a series of pictures from their recent holiday to share on Instagram. In the photos, Richa and Ali Fazal can be seen enjoying quality time on the beach, soaking up the sun. In another picture, Ali is seen building sandcastles with their daughter.

See the post here:

In other images, the Fukrey actress is seen taking a dip in the pool with Zuneyra, while in one picture, she is captured standing behind a glass window, playfully interacting with her. In other snaps, Richa showed the mouthwatering delicacies she enjoyed with her husband and daughter during the vacation.

Richa and Ali first crossed paths on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-conscious wedding plans in September 2022 and officially tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4, 2022.

On July 20, 2024, Ali shared a collaborative Instagram post with his wife, offering the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. The adorable photo captures the tiny feet of their little one, gently wrapped together.

The caption read, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very, very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings."

In an interview with Vogue, Ali Fazal expressed that becoming a parent has filled a void he never knew existed, and he finds the experience truly incredible. However, he admitted that balancing work has become challenging, as he often feels anxious when away from home, wanting to be with Richa and their baby.

Richa Chadha shared that she intentionally avoided reading too much about parenting to prevent feeling overwhelmed, trusting her natural instincts instead.

On the professional front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Meanwhile, Ali recently appeared in Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video and is set to star in Metro In Dino and Lahore 1947 soon.