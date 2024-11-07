Shah Rukh Khan’s Jharkhand fan who stood outside Mannat for 95 days to meet him reveals actor gave him Rs 10,000 cash along with THIS in return

On November 2, 2024, Shah Rukh Khan's kindness once again captured hearts when he met one of his dedicated fans who had traveled from Jharkhand and camped outside his iconic residence, Mannat, hoping for a glimpse of the superstar and that too fo 95 days. In an emotional moment, the fan, who had closed his business to make the journey, was touched when the Jawan actor gave him Rs 14,700 to support his return trip home, along with food and water.

This heartwarming gesture not only highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity but also solidifies his status as a true legend, winning the admiration of millions with his humility and compassion.

In an earlier interview with Instant Bollywood, Sher Mohammad, who hails from Jharkhand, revealed that he had closed his business for over a month, driven by his determination to meet Shah Rukh Khan, whom he described as his “favorite hero.”

Now, Sher revealed that when the Pathaan actor met him and posed for a picture, Khan asked if he needed anything.

To this, Sher responded affirmatively, and King Khan generously gave him Rs 10,000 in cash, along with an additional Rs 4,700 for petrol expenses. The fan also shared that King Khan treated him respectfully during their meeting.

The twitter post read, "LATEST : King Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him! Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho SRK makes his dream come true!".

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan , and Abhay Verma.

King is expected to be a high-octane action thriller. Pinkvilla reported that filming will begin in Mumbai in January 2025, with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan leading the cast.

The first shooting schedule will take place in Mumbai, followed by an extensive filming stint in Europe. The production team has conducted several location scouts across Europe to find unique, large-scale settings that will enhance the film's scale.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan is in discussions with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for a major adventure film. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

