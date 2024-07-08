Riteish Deshmukh shares difference between his big screen and OTT debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam and Pill: ‘I'm better at my craft than earlier’

Riteish Deshmukh made his acting debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam and since then, he has been an active part of the Indian film industry. After working in Hindi and Marathi cinema, it’s time for him to take over the web space by making his OTT debut with Pill.

As she excitedly awaits the release of his debut web show, the actor also spoke about the difference he felt with his big screen debut, two decades ago, to his OTT debut. Read on!

Riteish Deshmukh says he didn’t know what he was doing when he debuted in 2003

As Riteish Deshmukh is all set to step into the web streaming platform with his series Pill, he recalled how it was when he made his big screen debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam. While talking to DNA, the actor stated that at that point in time, he didn’t know what he was doing. “It was just a new energy; we did what we had to do,” he stated.

But his OTT debut comes with a certain type of experience. According to him, the Total Dhamaal actor is better at his craft than earlier with an in-depth understanding of every aspect of filmmaking.

Riteish Deshmukh talks about his OTT debut with Pill

In the same interview with the publication, the actor divulged that he was eager to work in the OTT space for a long time but he wasn’t getting the right script and subject. This is when producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Raj Kumar Gupta joined hands to form a “terrific duo.” According to Riteish Deshmukh, “Pill is a clutter-breaker show.”

Sharing his two cents about online streaming platforms, she stated that “OTT format will stay for a long, maybe forever.” In this space, filmmakers get more freedom to create content and there’s no need to rush things. In fact, makers don’t have to stress over editing the story if the cut gets bigger. “Even actors are getting good work, makers are realising the worth of talents,” he concluded. Pill will stream on Jio Cinema from July 12.

