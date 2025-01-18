Saif Ali Khan Attack: Crime Branch blames Bandra police for delayed response, missed opportunity to catch suspect

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at his Bandra home early Thursday morning, around 2:30 AM. The actor was swiftly rushed to Lilavati Hospital for surgery. Now, the Crime Branch has reportedly criticized the Bandra police for their delayed response, which resulted in the suspect evading capture.

A senior officer, quoted by Hindustan Times, stated that had the Bandra police acted quickly by notifying nearby stations, patrolling vans, and beat marshals, the suspect could have been apprehended during the early hours when the streets were clear.

Several hours after the attack, around 4 a.m., police teams arrived at Lilavati Hospital, where Saif Ali Khan was receiving treatment, while others visited the crime scene at the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. However, critical information, such as the FIR and CCTV footage, was not promptly handed over to the crime branch.

A retired officer highlighted that in the past, immediate alerts were sent to all police units, including railway stations and entry-exit points, for high-profile cases.

Former IPS officer P.K. Jain reportedly linked the rise in street crimes to shifting crime patterns, increased migration, and the anonymity provided to outsiders committing offenses. He suggested that the growing focus on cybercrime and VIP security has diverted attention from tackling street-level crimes.

Retired ACP Sunil Deshmukh echoed these concerns, pointing out that the reduced police presence on the streets has allowed criminals to act with greater impunity. He stressed the importance of improving ground-level patrolling, which had previously helped reduce such crimes significantly.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently stable and under the care of doctors at Lilavati Hospital, who are closely monitoring his condition. Family members and close friends, including Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Ibrahim, have been seen visiting the actor to check on his recovery.

In the wake of the tragic attack, the Bollywood community has come together to condemn the incident and has called for stricter security measures in the area.

