Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai police collect 19 fingerprints from bathroom window, duct shaft, ladder and more; Details inside

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra home. He is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital. On Sunday morning, Mumbai police arrested the suspect, Mohammed Shehzad, in Thane. Investigators have since gathered 19 fingerprints from various locations, including a bathroom window, duct shaft, and ladder, among others.

Mumbai police have discovered 19 fingerprints belonging to Bangladeshi national Mohammed Shariful Islam, also known as Vijay Das, who is accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a botched robbery attempt at his residence on January 16.

Sources from the Mumbai police informed The Indian Express that they successfully recovered the fingerprints of the accused, Mohammed Shariful Islam, from various locations at the crime scene.

These included the bathroom window through which he entered and exited, the duct shaft, the ladder he used to access the building, and other areas. Police view these fingerprints as crucial evidence in building a strong case to secure a conviction against Islam in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident.

The Mumbai police cross-checked the fingerprint samples against state and national databases, but found no matches. A police officer involved in the investigation noted, "We should have then realized that the robber could be from outside and probably a Bangladeshi national, as a huge number of people illegally enter the country from there."

On Monday, the police moved Mohammed Shariful Islam from a lockup to the Bandra Police Station for further questioning and investigation.

A team of investigators is set to bring Mohammed Shariful Islam to actor's apartment on St Terrasa Road, Bandra West. Having already confessed to the attack, he will be questioned by the police to walk them through the events — including how he gained access to the building and fled after his encounter with the actor.

After attacking Saif, Mohammed Shariful Islam fled to Dadar via the Bandra station and then made his way to Worli. The police tracked his movements using CCTV footage from the Bandra Railway Station, Dadar, and Worli. His whereabouts were further confirmed when he was seen eating parathas at a food stall.

Tracing the stall owner, the police discovered details of the UPI transaction Islam used to pay for the parathas and a water bottle. This transaction led them to a labor camp near Ghodbunder in Thane.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed six times, prompting an emergency rush to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw. During a five-hour surgery, doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch piece of the blade lodged near his spine. The 54-year-old actor is reported to be recovering well, according to his medical team.

