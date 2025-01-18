Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect, identified as professional burglar, steals footwear from multiple societies; Mumbai police intensify search operation

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking twist, Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed at his Bandra residence and rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries and is now out of danger. Meanwhile, a new report reveals that the prime suspect in the case, a professional burglar, has been stealing footwear from various societies. The Mumbai police have intensified their search operation to track him down.

As per a report in The Hindu, in the ongoing investigation into Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, Mumbai Police have questioned over 15 individuals, but the suspect remains elusive. Forensic evidence, including fingerprints recovered from the actor's residence, hasn't matched any of the individuals in the police records so far.

Given the seriousness of the case, the Crime Branch has mobilized 40 teams to track down the suspect. The report stated that he entered Satguru Sharan at 1:37 a.m. on Thursday and left around 2:33 a.m. He was later seen near Link Road. The police are questioning individuals with criminal backgrounds and anyone seen loitering at night near the area.

The report also stated that the residents of Bhandup and Mulund have reported that the suspect has been seen stealing footwear from several societies, usually after 8 p.m. In one instance, a resident shared that the suspect was caught trespassing multiple times, including posing as a caterer and hiding in an empty flat before being caught by a security guard.

In addition, there were reports that the suspect, seen wearing a blue shirt, was spotted buying earphones in a Dadar mobile store shortly after the attack. He was later observed at Bandra railway station in the same attire.

Police suspect he might have traveled toward Nala Sopara and Virar, with search teams dispatched to those areas. In a separate sighting, the suspect was reportedly seen in a yellow shirt, though details are yet to be verified.

The suspect, believed to be a professional burglar, is known to frequently change clothes and avoid using mobile phones to prevent being traced. Police have also questioned three individuals captured on CCTV near the scene, as well as a carpenter who worked two days prior to the attack. No arrests have been made as of now, but the investigation continues with intense efforts.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya, husband Kunal Kemmu, and others were seen visiting Saif Ali Khan at the hospital this morning.

