Salman Khan calls younger generation of actors ‘insecure’; reveals they refused his film offers with ‘different excuses’

Salman Khan is an undisputed star of Bollywood. The Sikandar star has been in the industry for more than three and a half decades. In his long career, he has also shared screen space with his contemporary artists in a two-hero film. Nonetheless, Khan believes that the current lot of young actors are very ‘insecure’ and do not want to work with each other.

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film Sikandar, Salman Khan hosted a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. During the interaction, he was asked about the concerning state of Hindi cinema, with genuine hit films becoming few and far between. In response to this, the actor expressed his disappointment over the apprehension and self-absorption of younger stars.

“The actors today have become very insecure,” he bluntly mentioned. “Do you see any of the younger generation stars doing two-hero films? I have offered a film individually and in combination to younger actors but they all refused to work with each other. They presented different excuses, but the fact is they did not want to work with each other,” Salman said.

The Wanted star continued by emphasizing how he has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Rahul Roy, Anil Kapoor and, Sanjay Kapoor. He shared that they used to do 2 to 3 films together at one point and did several guest appearances for each other.

“It was about our fans coming together and fetching that much of the box-office collections. We also became close friends by shooting for 100–150 days together,” he further added.

In addition to this, the superstar also questioned the creative impulse of filmmakers and producers in Bollywood. He quoted his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, pointing out that the films are being made only for the “wrong reasons” —whether it’s because an actor’s dates are available, a heroine is getting married, or funding has been secured.

Led by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is set to release on Sunday, March 30, 2025.