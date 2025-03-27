Chhaava Box Office India Day 42: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama nears its end run; nets Rs 90 lakh on sixth Thursday
Chhaava has minted Rs 90 lakh on sixth Thursday at the Hindi box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal's film is slowly reaching towards its end line.
Chhaava is rewriting history with its blockbuster run. Months ago, Pushpa 2 ran for two months and it seems like the 2025 historical actioner is walking on the same path. Dinesh Vijan's production has completed six weeks of its theatrical run at the box office. It is now reaching near to its finish line.
Chhaava Earns Rs 90 Lakh On Day 42; Comes Quite Near To Finish Line
Laxman Utekar's latest directorial venture, Chhaava has witnessed a business of Rs 90 lakh net in India on sixth Thursday. On that note, the historical actioner, which is led by Vicky Kaushal, is all set to enter seventh weekend. In the sixth week, the film earned Rs 13.5 crore net in India.
Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava collected Rs 499 crore in four weeks of its release. In the fifth week, the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj netted Rs 30.50 crore. The total business of Chhaava now stands at Rs 543 crore net at the Hindi box office.
Net Box Office Collections Of Chhaava In Six Weeks Are As Follows:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 81 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 38 crore
|Week 5
|Rs 30.50 crore
|Sixth Friday
|Rs 2 crore
|Sixth Saturday
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Sixth Sunday
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Sixth Monday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Sixth Tuesday
|Rs 1.10 crore
|Sixth Wednesday
|Rs 1 crore
|Sixth Thursday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Total
|Rs 543 crore
What's Next For Chhaava?
Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava now requires around Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore to achieve the target of Rs 550 crore plus in its end run. It will have a face-off with Sikandar in the upcoming weekend which has three more days to go for its release.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.